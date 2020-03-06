Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Send Flowers Obituary



Teresa graduated in the year 1977 at the very top of her high school class in Barnesville and went on to the school of pharmacy at the University of Georgia in Athens, where she graduated with a degree in pharmacy science in 1982. Teresa practiced as licensed pharmacist in Athens, and after moving to the Cumming area in 1984, in the Roswell and Sandy Springs environs until approximately 1995, when she retired from her profession in order to take up the role of full-time mother to her two young children, a calling she performed with great relish and aplomb.

Teresa married her high school sweetheart, Rusty Jackson, on June 10, 1981, and they were inseparable ever after. Teresa loved to read books and look at all the ads and coupons in the newspapers almost every single day, and to travel. Over the years she took many trips to such far flung places as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Acapulco and Cancun Mexico, California, Colorado, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Kansas, and many, many trips to Florida, particularly to Cape San Blas, where she loved to walk on the uncrowded beach and look at the ocean for hours on end. In more recent years, she loved eating at the Stew 'n' Que, Fender's Diner and the Gumlog Fish House while on the way to the family lake house on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina, where she and Rusty, along with Teresa's beloved miniature dachshunds, Franny and Zoey, spent almost every weekend.

Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, located at 724 Pilgrim Mill Rd., Cumming, GA 30040, where Teresa was a parishioner for over 30 years, on Saturday, March 7, commencing at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Teresa Corley Jackson of Cumming, died on Feb. 28, 2020, following complications arising from a completely untoward and unforeseen coronary event she suffered on the previous Sunday. Teresa was born in Barnesville on Aug. 31, 1959, and unbelievably was only 60 years of age at the time of her passing. Teresa is survived by her devoted and loving husband of nearly 40 years, John Russell (Rusty) Jackson; her two children, Justin Jackson of Brandon, Miss., Cameron Jackson of Athens; daughter-in-law Sunrui Jackson of Brandon, Miss.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Randal K. and Elizabeth St. Andre Jackson, nephew Zane St. Andre Jackson, all of California; mother-in-law and father-in-law Faye and Donald Jackson; aunt Jane Grant of Barnesville; and many other cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jack H. Corley and Alice Louise Allen Corley, as well as numerous other aunts and uncles.

