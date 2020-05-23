Thelma Rebecca Fagan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Thelma was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Annette Fagan; siblings, Thomas, Juanita, Frank, and Harold Fagan.
She is survived by her sisters, Annie Lou Coker, and Marie Wallace; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved