Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Thelma was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Annette Fagan; siblings, Thomas, Juanita, Frank, and Harold Fagan.She is survived by her sisters, Annie Lou Coker, and Marie Wallace; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Forsyth County NewsMay 23, 2020