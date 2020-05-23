Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Thelma was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Annette Fagan; siblings, Thomas, Juanita, Frank, and Harold Fagan.
She is survived by her sisters, Annie Lou Coker, and Marie Wallace; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 23, 2020
Forsyth County News
May 23, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from May 23 to May 25, 2020.