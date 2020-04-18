Thomas Frank Castleberry

Obituary
Thomas Frank Castleberry
Thomas Frank Castleberry, age 90, of Cumming, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Mr. Castleberry was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons.  Mr. Castleberry was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War.  
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Vera Hardin Castleberry, mother and father-in-law, Robert and Bonnie McClure.  
Mr. Castleberry is survived by his wife, Mary McClure Castleberry; son, Thomas Michael Castleberry and wife, Kimberly Hampton Castleberry; sister, Myrtie Castleberry; brother and sisters-in-law, Jackie McClure of Lawrenceville, Gerry Vaughan, Roger and Brenda Heard of Cumming.  
The family will have a private graveside service at Sawnee View Gardens with the Rev. Craig Richard officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
April 18, 2020
