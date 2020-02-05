Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church-Roswell 710 Mimosa Blvd Roswell, GA 30075 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 710 Mimosa Boulevard Roswell , GA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 710 Mimosa Boulevard Roswell , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Gayle Schneider, age 72, of Johns Creek, died on Jan. 28, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church - Roswell, 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, Georgia 30075. Visitation with the family will be held in the church parlor at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Tom was born July 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Joan (Larimore) Schneider. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1965 and continued his education at the University of Miami. On February 1, 1969 he married Suzanne Shipley of Dayton, OH. Tom and Sue relocated to Roswell, GA with their two children in 1978 and have remained there since. Tom was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church - Roswell. He served on various committees in his community and his church. Tom was an avid golfer and volunteered for many years as a coach of youth sports at Roswell Recreation and Park. His favorite activity was spending time with his family at the beach. Tom is survived by his wife Sue, his children, Carrie (Schneider) Shumard and her husband Bob of Duluth, Josh Schneider and his wife Suzy of Johns Creek, six grandchildren, Jake, Drew, Anna and Kate Shumard, Finleigh and Sloane Schneider, his mother Joan (Larimore) Schneider of Miamisburg, OH, his sister Jayne (Schneider) Miller and her husband Mike of Birmingham, AL, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Golf Tournament for Missions or the Music Ministry at first Baptist-Roswell via their online giving system by following the following link:

Sign our online guestbook at forsythnewscom.

Thomas Gayle Schneider, age 72, of Johns Creek, died on Jan. 28, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church - Roswell, 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, Georgia 30075. Visitation with the family will be held in the church parlor at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Tom was born July 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Joan (Larimore) Schneider. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1965 and continued his education at the University of Miami. On February 1, 1969 he married Suzanne Shipley of Dayton, OH. Tom and Sue relocated to Roswell, GA with their two children in 1978 and have remained there since. Tom was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church - Roswell. He served on various committees in his community and his church. Tom was an avid golfer and volunteered for many years as a coach of youth sports at Roswell Recreation and Park. His favorite activity was spending time with his family at the beach. Tom is survived by his wife Sue, his children, Carrie (Schneider) Shumard and her husband Bob of Duluth, Josh Schneider and his wife Suzy of Johns Creek, six grandchildren, Jake, Drew, Anna and Kate Shumard, Finleigh and Sloane Schneider, his mother Joan (Larimore) Schneider of Miamisburg, OH, his sister Jayne (Schneider) Miller and her husband Mike of Birmingham, AL, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Golf Tournament for Missions or the Music Ministry at first Baptist-Roswell via their online giving system by following the following link: https://fbroswell.org/give/ Sign our online guestbook at forsythnewscom. Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close