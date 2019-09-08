Thomas (Tom) Martin Burger of Cumming, GA passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Tom loved music and animals, especially dogs, and Quarter Midget Racing. He was president and vice president of Quarter Midget Racing (NGQMA) in Cumming. He enjoyed acting and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Tom was also a Vietnam era Veteran serving in the US Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Betty Burger. Tom is survived by his lovely wife of 36 years, Cindy Calhoun Burger of Cumming; daughters and sons in law, Shawn Burger Morrison and Matt Morrison of North Carolina and Nikki Burger Arnett and Matt Arnett of Maryland; sister and brother in law, Carol and Don Heiser of Tennessee; mother in law, Diane Graves; grandchildren, Phoenix Morrison, Brielle Morrison and Magnolia Arnett and many loving relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Transplant Foundation, www.gatransplant.org
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
