Thomas Ray Thornton died peacefully in Alpharetta on June 16, 2020 at the age of 82.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Adam and Eric Thornton of Atlanta, and his two daughters Deborah Goricki of Alpharetta, and Lisa Meeker of Canton. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Aidan, Harrison, Madison, Chase, Anna, Emma, Abigail and Caroline. He is preceded in death by his wife Bessie Thornton of Cumming.
Thomas was born on Aug. 21, 1937 in Washington, D.C., to Edna and Russell Thornton. He graduated from Suitland High School in 1955. He married Bessie Ann Shilling, his high school sweetheart in 1959. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia, Thomas began working for AT&T and eventually retired with that company after 37 years of service. After a few months of retired life, Thomas became restless and opened his own pest control company where he likened himself a "hired killer."
He loved his work and his many customers, spending his remaining years of good health servicing his clients. When not working, Thomas loved to golf, he was a member of the local country club and played with passion. Thomas was a person of faith and was very proud to have served as the Rector on numerous Tres Dias Christian Leadership weekends around the country where many found a renewed faith in Jesus Christ.
Visitation for family and close friends is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020
