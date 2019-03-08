Thomas Ronald Odziemski, age 83, of Cumming, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Tom was very hard-working, loved sports, cars, and trucks. He was a communicant of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Marie Odziemski of Cumming; children, Lisa Marie Brady of Dawsonville, Michael Thomas and Janine Odziemski of Red Wing, MN, Vicki Lynn and Kevin Bruce Graham of Cumming; grandchildren, Kristen Dolak, Sammie Jo Adams, Madison Odziemski, Erin Odziemski, Austin Odziemski, Spencer Graham, and Courtney Graham.
A memorial service was held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Paul Alger, L.C. officiating.
