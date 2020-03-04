Timothy John Holland, of Cleveland, born April 8, 1954, went to be with the Lord March 1, 2020. Tim is lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and pastor. Making known his call to vocational ministry in 1989, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. In 1991 he and his wife were commissioned by the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention to start a church. He was the founding pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cumming and served the Lord and His people there for twenty-two years. He is preceded in death by parents E.J. and Grace Reed Holland of Buford, brother Larry Reed Holland of Jacksonville, FL, son Joshua Pierce Holland of Cumming, parents-in-law Pierce and Kate Heard Corn of Cumming, and sister-in-law Joyce Corn Roberts of Dahlonega. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Alice Corn Holland, son Caleb John (Kimberly Bollinger) Holland, sister Sonya (Bo) Cropper of Buford, sister-in-law Mina Dreyer Holland of Jacksonville, FL, brothers-in-law Dennis Pierce (Guy Ann Murray) Corn, John Mark (Laura Whaley) Corn, Jerry George Roberts, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on March 6, 2020. The service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2020 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA, with Rev. Bucky Erwin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrance gifts be directed to your local church. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 4, 2020