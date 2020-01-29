Timothy Lonzo "Tim" Mooney

Obituary
Timothy (Tim) Lonzo Mooney, age 51, of Cumming, died on Jan. 23, 2020. Tim was a member of Settendown Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Will Mooney and Robert and Hettie Adams. Tim is survived by his children Tyler Martin, of Forsyth; Alex Mooney and Devin Mooney of Griffin. Parents Lonzo and Betty Jo Mooney of Cumming. Grandmother Dora Mae Mooney of Cumming. Siblings Anita Phillips of Cumming; Darin Mooney of Dawsonville; Chris Mooney of Cumming. Numberous nieces and nephews also survived. Cremation handled by Ingram Funeral Home.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020
