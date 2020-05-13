Tommy Henry Seabolt, 68, of Gainesville, died on Thursday, May 7th, 2020.
He is predeceased in death by his mother, Jacqueline Stargel, and his siblings, Bill Page, Mary Nolan, and William Seabolt.
Tommy was a devoted and loving husband, father and papa. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with the many friends he met along the shorelines of Lake Lanier. He worked at World Wide manufacturing for many years. Tommy dedicated many years to playing, coaching and forming winning softball teams. For 52 years he was also a bowler with the Piedmont and The United States bowling congress.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Adella Seabolt, of Gainesville; children; Tina Seabolt Wilson (Neko) of Gainesville, Angel Matheson (Chuck) of Dawsonville, Robin Self (Michael) of Talking Rock, and Brooke Webb (Chris) of Flowery Branch; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Irvin (Ronnie) of Oakwood. Tommy also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Blake, Rebecca, Jake, Casey, David, Alexis, Sadie, Dawson, Olivia and Ella; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Henry and David.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.