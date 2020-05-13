Tommy Henry Seabolt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Henry Seabolt, 68, of Gainesville, died on Thursday, May 7th, 2020.
He is predeceased in death by his mother, Jacqueline Stargel, and his siblings, Bill Page, Mary Nolan, and William Seabolt.
Tommy was a devoted and loving husband, father and papa. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with the many friends he met along the shorelines of Lake Lanier. He worked at World Wide manufacturing for many years. Tommy dedicated many years to playing, coaching and forming winning softball teams. For 52 years he was also a bowler with the Piedmont and The United States bowling congress.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Adella Seabolt, of Gainesville; children; Tina Seabolt Wilson (Neko) of Gainesville, Angel Matheson (Chuck) of Dawsonville, Robin Self (Michael) of Talking Rock, and Brooke Webb (Chris) of Flowery Branch; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Irvin (Ronnie) of Oakwood. Tommy also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Blake, Rebecca, Jake, Casey, David, Alexis, Sadie, Dawson, Olivia and Ella; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Henry and David.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved