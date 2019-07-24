Mr. Tommy Sosebee, age 67, of Brasstown Creek Rd, Young Harris, formerly of Blairsville, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the North East GA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Sosebee was born on April 18, 1952 in Young Harris, GA, the son of the late Randall Sosebee and the late Magadelena Fortenberry Sosebee. Tommy's passions were coaching football, traveling, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Tommy was a graduate from the University of Georgia. He had coached football at various schools throughout the state of Georgia. He enjoyed working is his yard and landscaping. He was a loving and caring husband and father. A friend to all those he has touched. He was preceded in death by his parents and also a brother, Tim Sosebee, who passed away on June 1, 2019. Tommy was a member of Coosa United Methodist Church.
Surviving Mr. Sosebee are his loving wife and best friend, Patti Duncan Sosebee of Young Harris; one daughter, Sasha Sosebee of Daytona Beach, FL; two stepdaughters, Kim and Bryan Skalku of Cumming, GA, Wendy Collins of Acworth, GA; his church family; many other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from the Mountain View Chapel, with Rev. Randolph Jones officiating the funeral and Rev. Bill Burch officiating the graveside service. Special music was presented by Cynthia Lumme. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Jack Morgan, Logan Sosebee, Bill Cook, Rocky Collins, Nick Collins and Bryan Skalku. Interment followed in the Coosa United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family met with friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.
You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 24, 2019