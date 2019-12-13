Tommy Trammel, age 64, of Ellijay, died on Dec. 9, 2019. He was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church in Cumming. Tommy graduated in 1972, from Forsyth County High School. He worked for Sawnee EMC for many years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Trammel; and sister, Joan Tinsley. He is survived by father, Horace Trammel; children, D.C. (Adrienne) Trammel, Zachary Trammel, and Tiffany Marie Trammel; brother-in-law, John Tinsley; and grandchildren, Destiny, Devyn, and Zane Trammel; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Tommy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with Rev. James Samples officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Dawsonville, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 13, 2019