Vernon Elizabeth Jones, age 86, of Cumming, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in 1933, to the late Benjamin and Julia Osborne. Vernon was a member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. She was a former choir director at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, and Deacon and elder at Deer Creek Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Gwinnett Board of Realtors and the Million Dollar Club. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Tavel; and sister, Louise Grier.
Vernon is survived by her loving husband, Ed Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Lynnette Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Joe Lesene; grandchildren, Blake Jones and Alli Jones; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 28, 2019
July 28, 2019