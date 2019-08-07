Vilaphene Luke, age 75, of Sugar Hill, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Ms. Luke is survived by her children, Carlene and Wayne Pass, Cumming, Steven Hall, Loganville, and Russell and Ellen Hall, Suwanee; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Babb, Norcross, and Judy and Ronnie Smith, Lawrenceville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Luke was born November 11, 1943 in Nashville, GA. She attended Cook County High School in Adele. She enjoyed gardening. "Ms. Luke loved her family and will be greatly missed. She loved her dog, Veena, who was very special to her". A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Woodson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 7, 2019