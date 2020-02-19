Viola Mae Dodd, age 94, of Cumming, died on Feb. 17, 2020. She is a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Cumming. Viola is preceded in death by her loving husband Leonas Dodd, her son Joseph Dodd, and her great grandson Zachary Lacy. She is survived by her daughter Martha Clarke (John) of Ontario, Canada. Viola also is survived by five grandchildren: Scott Dodd (Sherri), Thomas Lacy, Genie Fambrough (Derek), Joseph Lacy (Jessica), and John Dodd (Kim). Nine great grandchildren Connie Dodd, Thomas Lacy lll (Nicole), Julia Ware (Taylor), Ashley Dodd, Savannah Lacy, Brayden Lacy, Ruth Anne Thomas, Eva Lacy, and Abigail Lacy, and three great great grandchildren: Luke Ware, Joshua Ware, and Zachary Lacy. Viola's Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020 and from 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020. The funeral service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming, Georgia. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 19, 2020