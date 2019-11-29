Virginia "Ginny" Elmira Phillips, age 87, of Villa Rica, died on Nov. 22, 2019 at her residence. Ginny was born in Thomaston, Georgia on Oct. 10, 1932 the daughter of the late Charlie Cody and Leria Cody. She was a dedicated nurse in cardiology with Dr. Lipham for a number of years, loved her work and her patients. Ginny especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was Baptist by faith, a member of the First Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia and in the Friendship Sunday School Class. She is survived by her niece, Cindi Cody, Villa Rica, Georgia, nephew, Chris Cody(Danielle), Marietta, Georgia, sister-in-law, Charlotte Cody, Lithia Springs, Georgia and, grand-nephew, Griffin Cody, grand-niece, Caroline Cody, sister, Charlene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Phillips and brother, Charles Cody. The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home from 4-5 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019 prior to the Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Williams officiating. The Friendship Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com. J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 29, 2019