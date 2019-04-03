Virginia Morris McDowell, age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, March 31. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Rockmart, GA. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Stephen McDowell. She is survived by daughters, Lynne (Garry) Mize, Cumming, GA, Lauren (Dave) Terry, Franklin, TN; sister, Velma Wynn, Rockmart Ga; grandchildren, Brooke (Geoff) Duncan, Cumming, GA, Clint (Stacy) Mize, Buford, GA, Sarah (Jeff) Heath, Gulf Breeze, FL, and Whitney Terry, Knoxville, TN; great grandchildren, Parker, Bayler and Ryder Duncan, Presley and Caden Mize, and Avery
Heath. Virginia was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 32 years and took early retirement at age 55. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Cumming Baptist Church. She loved the time spent with Family and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. The family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Windward for their loving care and support during her illness. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and from 12 – 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 3, 2019