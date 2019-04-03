Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virginia Morris McDowell, age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, March 31. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Rockmart, GA. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Stephen McDowell. She is survived by daughters, Lynne (Garry) Mize, Cumming, GA, Lauren (Dave) Terry, Franklin, TN; sister, Velma Wynn, Rockmart Ga; grandchildren, Brooke (Geoff) Duncan, Cumming, GA, Clint (Stacy) Mize, Buford, GA, Sarah (Jeff) Heath, Gulf Breeze, FL, and Whitney Terry, Knoxville, TN; great grandchildren, Parker, Bayler and Ryder Duncan, Presley and Caden Mize, and Avery

Heath. Virginia was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 32 years and took early retirement at age 55. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Cumming Baptist Church. She loved the time spent with Family and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. The family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Windward for their loving care and support during her illness. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and from 12 – 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Condolences may be expressed at

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.

Virginia Morris McDowell, age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, March 31. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Rockmart, GA. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Stephen McDowell. She is survived by daughters, Lynne (Garry) Mize, Cumming, GA, Lauren (Dave) Terry, Franklin, TN; sister, Velma Wynn, Rockmart Ga; grandchildren, Brooke (Geoff) Duncan, Cumming, GA, Clint (Stacy) Mize, Buford, GA, Sarah (Jeff) Heath, Gulf Breeze, FL, and Whitney Terry, Knoxville, TN; great grandchildren, Parker, Bayler and Ryder Duncan, Presley and Caden Mize, and AveryHeath. Virginia was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 32 years and took early retirement at age 55. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Cumming Baptist Church. She loved the time spent with Family and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. The family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Windward for their loving care and support during her illness. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and from 12 – 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899. Funeral Home McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming , GA 30040

(770)886-9899 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close