Wanda Ann Smith, age 83, of Lawrenceville, GA died on Monday, March 11, 2019. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a very generous and caring person; always smiling and had a great sense of humor. Wanda was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin M. Smith.
Survivors include her children, Marian and Ricky Brooks of Hamilton, GA, Donna and Ken Mannix of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Chad and Stephanie Pounds of Auburn, GA; great grandchildren, Nevaeh Pounds and Jasper Pounds; brothers, Thad Chadwick of Loganville, GA, and Lamar Chadwick of Atlanta, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thad Chadwick, Rev. Jamie Sanford, & Rev. Clyde Boiling officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.donatenow.heart.org.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 13, 2019