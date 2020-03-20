Wayne Eugene Farmer, age 64, of Cumming, died on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years: Liz Farmer and his nephew: Kevin Anderson of Powder Springs.Wayne was a lover of anything outdoors and related to nature. He loved trout fishing, visiting the mountains, and gardening. He was a man of faith. Children loved him. He was a rescuer of animals and people alike. He loved all animals but had a special place in his heart for birds. He saved so many box turtles that he created a turtle pond on his property. He was even keeled. He could not walk into the grocery store and leave without speaking to most everyone in the place. He was a simple man who loved his 1964 Ford Fairlane. He will be missed by countless people. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on March 19, at McDonald and Son Funeral home followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. on March 20, at the McDonald and Son Chapel followed by interment at Sawnee View Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 20, 2020