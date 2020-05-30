Wayne Everett Compton, 89, of Suwanee, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Janet Compton of Suwanee; children, Kathryn Kinder (Karl Folk) of Cumming, Kristyn Dower (Mike) of Johns Creek, Peter Marra of California, Mitchell Compton (Shawa) of Utah, Tamara Compton of California, and Tracy Compton of California; sister; Charlene Boyle of Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica, Bill, Joshua, Anna, Jacob, Jordan, Sammi, Jaclyn, Jaysen, and Nadana, Jason, Christie, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Chyla and Shaine.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 30, 2020
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Janet Compton of Suwanee; children, Kathryn Kinder (Karl Folk) of Cumming, Kristyn Dower (Mike) of Johns Creek, Peter Marra of California, Mitchell Compton (Shawa) of Utah, Tamara Compton of California, and Tracy Compton of California; sister; Charlene Boyle of Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica, Bill, Joshua, Anna, Jacob, Jordan, Sammi, Jaclyn, Jaysen, and Nadana, Jason, Christie, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Chyla and Shaine.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 30, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.