Wayne Everett Compton, 89, of Suwanee, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020.Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Janet Compton of Suwanee; children, Kathryn Kinder (Karl Folk) of Cumming, Kristyn Dower (Mike) of Johns Creek, Peter Marra of California, Mitchell Compton (Shawa) of Utah, Tamara Compton of California, and Tracy Compton of California; sister; Charlene Boyle of Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica, Bill, Joshua, Anna, Jacob, Jordan, Sammi, Jaclyn, Jaysen, and Nadana, Jason, Christie, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Chyla and Shaine.McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Forsyth County NewsMay 30, 2020