Wesley Frank Echols, age 53, of Canton died Friday, June 21, 2019. A life-long resident of this area, Wesley was a graduate of Forsyth County High School. He was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church.Survivors include his son, Evan T. Echols of Cherokee County; companion, Gail Cook of Cumming, and her sons, Jacob Chance and Joshua Chance; mother, Gloria Brooks of Canton; father, Bobby Frank Echols and step-mother, Myra Echols of Cumming; sisters, Donna Housley Leirer of Panama City, FL, Denise Barker of Cumming, Celeste Echols Inman of Cumming; brothers, Gregory Frank Echols of Cumming, Chuck Purcell and Donna McGinnis of Cumming; and nieces and nephews, Jessica Barker, Nick Barker, Ethan Venable, Sara Venable, Mallory Vondracek, Samuel Inman, Brett Echols, Nathan Echols, and Brian Echols.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday and the hour prior to the service Sunday.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com Forsyth County NewsJune 23, 2019