Wesley Frank Echols

Service Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-887-2388
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Obituary
Wesley Frank Echols, age 53, of Canton died Friday, June 21, 2019. A life-long resident of this area, Wesley was a graduate of Forsyth County High School. He was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Evan T. Echols of Cherokee County; companion, Gail Cook of Cumming, and her sons, Jacob Chance and Joshua Chance; mother, Gloria Brooks of Canton; father, Bobby Frank Echols and step-mother, Myra Echols of Cumming; sisters, Donna Housley Leirer of Panama City, FL, Denise Barker of Cumming, Celeste Echols Inman of Cumming; brothers, Gregory Frank Echols of Cumming, Chuck Purcell and Donna McGinnis of Cumming; and nieces and nephews, Jessica Barker, Nick Barker, Ethan Venable, Sara Venable, Mallory Vondracek, Samuel Inman, Brett Echols, Nathan Echols, and Brian Echols.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday and the hour prior to the service Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 23, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on June 23, 2019
