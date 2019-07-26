William Ernest Avery, age 75, of Cornelia, GA died on Monday, July 22, 2019. Mr. Avery loved his family and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was the Owner of Avery's Grading and Construction and a Master Mason of the Morrow Lodge #734 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Morrow, GA. Mr. Avery is preceded in death by his parents, William Marvin Avery and Lucille Leu, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Avery of 53 years; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Carol Avery, of Dawsonville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Jimmy Pearson, of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren, Joshua Graves, Chase Avery, Ashley Foulks; and great granddaughter on the way, Alayna Mae Foulks. Also survived by sisters, Dora Franks, Martha Juhan, Debbie Finch, and brother, Gene Avery also survive. Flowers accepted or donations can be made in his name to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Donations can be mailed to: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341. The family received friends 1 – 3 p.m. on Thursday, with a service following at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Masonic graveside services followed at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 26, 2019