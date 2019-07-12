William Joseph "Bill" Barrett, age 79, of Cumming, GA, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in 1939 in Oil City, PA, to the late William and Helen Barrett. Bill was a proud United States Navy veteran. During his time in the Navy, Bill served as an Aircraft Mechanic on the U.S.S. Valley Forge and was a member of the original NAS Dobbins flight crew. He later worked and retired from 3M Company. Bill and his wife, Jannie, owned EBS Business services. Throughout his life, he had many accomplishments, but his favorite was his family. Bill loved history and anything to do with trains. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughters, Susan Marie and Kathleen Barrett.
Bill lives on through his loving wife, Jannie Barrett; son, John Barrett; step-sons, Michael (Nancy) Smallwood, and Larry (Melody) Smallwood; step-daughter, Sheri (Patrick) Gilligan; sisters, Betsy (Matt) Hajduk, and Carmen (Larry) Lawrence; grandchildren, Emily (Alan) Ostendorf, Dayna (Alex) Bernier, Taylor Smallwood, Shelby Smallwood, Lauren Smallwood, Andrew (Sarah) Smallwood, Nathan Smallwood, and Brantley Smallwood; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Bill will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Dave Mullis officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, and will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with military honors.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 12, 2019