William Robert Axon (Bill) of Cumming, died on Oct. 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Bill was born in Cleveland, OH on February 20, 1942 to Catherine and William Axon. He married his high school sweetheart, Irene Theresa Flak, on November 21, 1964. They were married for 55 years. Bill spent his professional career working for North American Manufacturing as a Combustion Engineer where he retired after 36 years of service. Bill was an avid sailor, a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and perfecting his marksmanship at the gun range. People knew Bill would be the first person to lend a hand to someone in need and could fix or "re-engineer" absolutely anything. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Irene Axon; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Anne Axon, of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter Susan Axon, of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Dustin Scharff, of Cumming, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Zaranec, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; grandchildren Sarah, Nicholas, and William Axon; Jake, Josh, and Caroline Scharff. The family will receive friends at 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Nov. 3, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Nov. 4, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062.
