Winnie Phillips Conner, 95, of Cumming passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 due to advanced dementia. Winnie was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church of Cumming. She worked several months at Bell Aircraft Corporation in 1945 and was the first part-time librarian at the first library in Forsyth County. Winnie retired from the Internal Revenue Service in Chamblee, GA after 17 years. After her husband Hoyt passed away in 2000, she continued to live in the home they built in 1954 until 2010 when she entered assisting living. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Conner Pedicino.
Survivors include her children, Gloria (Larry) Petty of Cumming, Margaret Conner and Martha Womack of Cumming, Betty Conner of Dawsonville, Rose (Mike) Hulsey of Cumming, Buddy (Lori) Conner of Clayton; grandchildren, Shannon Petty, Kevin Cruse, Karey Cruse, Vincent Pedicino, Nicholas Hulsey, Andrew Conner, Kristi Walker; 7 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Kenneth Norwood of Cumming; sister-in-law, Elaine (Spencer) Roberts of Lawrenceville.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Cumming or the .
The family would like to thank the dedicated, loving and caring staff at Lanier Place Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 22, 2020