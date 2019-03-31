Zachary Rene "Zach" Price, age 30, of Dawsonville, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Zach had a good personality, a fun sense of humor and loved his family, friends, and his dog and cat. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where he gave his calling to the ministry.
Survivors include his father, Rene Price of Kansas City, MO; mother, Maxine Price of Dawsonville; step-father, William Stancil of Dawsonville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Terri and Terry Smith of Cumming, Kelly and Michael Evans of Cumming, Amanda and Derrick McCulloch of Concord, CA; several nieces and nephews; and his dog and best pal, Minion.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
