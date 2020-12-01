Marvin Lee Baker, 81, life time resident of Morgan County passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. To those he grew up with he was known as Pluto. He was born May 13, 1939, to Lester and Nellie (Lucero) Baker, in a 2-story house his grandfather, George C. Baker, built on his homestead in Snyder Colorado. He attended schools and graduated from Snyder High School in 1957. On June 22, 1958, he married Marlene Anderson. They were wed by Marlene's uncle at his church in Sidney, NE. Upon graduation, Marvin worked for Bristol Flying Service in Fort Morgan as a flagman. This sparked his interest in aviation. In his later years he was a proud owner of a single-engine plane and a few ultralight aircrafts. His father in-law north of Snyder, had an air strip on his property, in which he made frequent visits. He soared the skies beyond Morgan County as well, with his longest trip to Alabama and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Marvin drove a cattle truck for Weisbart Feedlots, until the construction of the new Weisbart feedlot, which was called J & A Farms. He was a major contributor in the construction of the new feedlot north of Brush, which he worked at until Sigman Meat Company came to Brush. At Sigmans, he worked in the hog barn, unloading and sorting hogs. His last day at Sigmans was the day the plant closed. He then went to work for Cox Grain Company driving a truck, and once again he was a loyal employee, and worked for Cox Grain until the business closed. He took a job driving a truck, hauling fly ash/ burnt coal, for Pawnee Power Company. When the job was completed, it was then he ventured into a family owned and operated business, M & M Baker Trucking, until retirement. His retirement, in the traditional sense, was short lived as he continued to have a passion for being on the road. Marvin turned back to trucking and drove for Aulick Trucking all the way through October 2020. In addition to his work life, he also invested in his community. He was a Boy Scout leader and a member of the Optimist Club in the 70's era. Marvin comes from an officiating family (3 brothers and 3 nephews) and was well known and one of the most respected officials for over four decades. He was a member of the Colorado High School Association in football, baseball and softball and also a member of the Colorado American Legion Baseball officials. Any given day, Marvin could be found on the baseball diamond umpiring or in a gymnasium refereeing. Marvin was a regular friendly face in the Brush Beetdigger and Prairie Mustang crowds, where he supported his children, grandchildren, and other student athletes. He traveled the state to attend sporting events of his nieces and nephews. Marvin had a special retreat at his pasture paradise affectionately called Baker Acres. Even in the creation of his own personal paradise, he still had others in mind and over the course of almost thirty years he established amenities such as a 5-hole golf course, running water, and electricity. He put his heart and soul into making the trailer on the hill a fun and relaxing place to gather for family, friends and of course, a few poker games. There were many fun and festive times shared by all like his annual Labor Day pizza party. Marvin also took pleasure in sitting in solace in the early mornings on his swing which was an idyllic spot for watching sunrises and sunsets and looking out over the plains. On occasion he would be graced by visits from the local wildlife; deer, rabbits, and a small flock of birds were regulars and would gather as he watered the grounds. There was also a memorable moment when a curious cow ventured to the front door of the trailer and rang the doorbell. Marvin had a passion for planting and tending to his trees. He enjoyed being a caretaker of his piece of paradise. Marvin loved and cherished his family and friends. He always brightened someone's day with his humor and sincerity. He had a positive impact on many people's lives. He was well loved, because he loved well. A lifetime of love is his legacy. Marvin is survived by his wife Marlene Baker and children Marla-Dawn Coen of Brush, Michelle Dulaney of Loveland, Margo Kissler and husband Jimmy of Hillrose, and Matt Baker and his wife Diane, of Snyder; grandchildren, Jesse Perez (Stacie) of Littleton, Rachel Perez ( Rueben) of Greeley, Maica Gardner (Adam) of Sterling, Angelo Perez of Woodland CA, Coyote Coen of Rose Hill KS, Caleb Baker and Makayla Baker of Snyder Great- grandchildren, Boston and Hudson Gardner, Amelia Gutierrez, and Isabella Perez. Three brothers, Gene Baker of Brush, Dave Baker of Aurora, George Baker of Hillrose, and one sister, Rose Reitz of Brush. Marvin was preceded in death by his four brothers, Morey Baker, Larry Baker, Wayne Baker all of Brush, John Baker of Grand Junction and one sister Dorothy Jones of Brush. Funeral services with social distancing and PPE use as preferred by those attending will be the order of the day. The funeral will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Brush Secondary School Auditorium at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. The service will also live-stream, and an address for that will be posted at www. heermortuary. com as soon as it becomes available. Marvin's family request that anyone wanting to make a donation, please do so, to the ALS Association (In Memory of Paul Wolever), and send to Heer Mortuary, 222 Cameron Street, Brush, CO 80723.

