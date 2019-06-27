|
Aaron Mark Phillips, age 33, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, June 21st, 2019. He will be forever missed by all that had the honor of knowing him. Aaron was born on December 12th, 1985 to Rosalba Stirk and Mark Phillips. He grew up in Greeley, Colorado and attended Greeley West High School. Aaron was an outstanding athlete growing up, playing on many competitive teams, as a Unified Partner for Special Olympics, and becoming a leader on the baseball and football field. Aaron was also crowned a State Champion in wrestling his senior year of high school.
Aaron's first true love was for baseball and he was afforded the opportunity to attend Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas where he began his collegiate baseball career. He also played at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado State University- Pueblo in Pueblo, Colorado. He rounded out five successful years of playing baseball and graduated from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, Missouri before moving back to Colorado to be closer to family. Once home, Aaron embarked upon his next journey in the field of education, working for non-profit organizations and with at-risk students as a Dropout Prevention Coordinator. In this role, he found his passion for connecting with students, their families, and the greater community to inspire, encourage, and empower. Aaron had a true gift in his ability to reach the students he supported and was truly fulfilled in his work. He transitioned into coaching as a further effort to connect with student-athletes and was able to build relationships to foster success on and off the field. He had dreams of one day becoming a principal and completed his master's degree in education from Regis University before becoming a special education teacher. He was a mentor, a leader, and every students' number one fan.
Though Aaron was always seen as a superior athlete and educator, he was also an incredible husband and father. He met the love of his life, Lee, in Arizona and although unplanned, their journeys aligned, eventually leading them back home to Colorado. They were married on June 7th, 2014 and welcomed their first baby girl, Sophia, on March 22nd, 2016. Aaron was fiercely dedicated to protecting and loving his family, and was the most adoring father. He was thrilled to learn that he would have another baby girl in September of 2019. His legacy will continue on, not only through his family, but the many lives that he positively impacted, and he will be forever loved and deeply missed.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Lee Phillips, and daughters, Sophia and Emma Phillips; his mother, Rosalba Stirk (husband Alejandro Stirk); his father, Mark Phillips (wife Forrest Phillips); and siblings Amber Ziek (husband Aaron Ziek, children Tyler, Trevor, and Tanner Ziek), Adam Phillips (wife Christina Phillips), Victoria Gonzales (partner Fatima Mosleh), Leo Salcido (partner Jackie Meza), Sergio Stirk, and Alizabeth Stirk.
A Celebration of Life service is being held at Wiggins High School in Wiggins, Colorado on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the Aaron Phillips Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo location.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 27, 2019