Addie Mae Smith, 85, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. Addie lived and worked in Fort Morgan and Denver for many years. She was strong, smart, and funny. She loved reading, kittens, music, and traveling to Estes Park, and fishing. She is safe now with her family in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her sister, Doris; parents, Donald H. and Eva Smith; and brother, Donald G. Smith She is survived by her niece, Kathy and Chris Hert; and her nephews, Kenneth and Lynn Smith. She will be missed. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan on Friday, May 8th at 10:00 AM followed by a graveside service in Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Amidst the COVID-19 virus, those in attendance at the graveside are asked to bring their own lawn chairs if they wish to sit.

