|
|
Aldino Anthony "Deno" Brunelli, 59, died on June 5, 2019 at his home following a long illness. Deno was born on May 31, 1960 in Fort Morgan. He was a lifelong resident of Weldona where he graduated and lived his entire life. Deno worked for Morgan County Assessors for 15 years. He also worked for Harley Davidson of Greely as a technician until a serious accident occurred, after which, he retired. Deno spent his time doing many things including slot cars, making arrowheads, collecting knives and rebuilding his 1969 Camero, which he was very proud of. Deno leaves behind his wife, Laura Parnell; a step son, Jason Parnell and his wife, Shawn; his two grandchildren, Justin and Kristy of Loveland; two very special people he cared about very deeply, Maddie and Max; his father-in- law, Ralph "Whitey" Hergenreter; godparents Berverly Carmen and Craig Smith. He also has a sister, Yolanda Krueger of Sterling and several sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00 AM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 8, 2019