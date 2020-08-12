Alexander Conrad Geist, 93, went from his earthly home on Acoma Avenue to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9th, 2020. Alex was born April 24, 1927, the oldest of 10 children born to Conrad and Elizabeth Blum Geist. He attended schools in Fort Morgan. In January of 1946 he was inducted into the Armed Forces where he served with Company A, 7th Medical Battalion, in the Occupation of Japan, serving in Korea. On October 18, 1953 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Graeb, also of Fort Morgan. They shared almost 67 years of cherished memories. He was a very devoted husband and father. They had two children, Tonia and Marc. Alex farmed southeast of Fort Morgan through 1968 where he was a High Ten Beet Grower for several years. A favorite pastime was delving into his children's set of World Book Encyclopedias where he devoured knowledge in science and math. That activity enabled him to take a GED test where he tested out of every subject given and was awarded a certificate. He discontinued farming and moved into Fort Morgan, working as yard foreman for Mead Lumber Company for four years before moving to Pierce, Colorado, to work as the farm manager of Niedens Farm, a subsidiary of California based Hillside Floral. When Hillside Floral sold, he returned to Mead Lumber Co. as yard foreman until his retirement in 1989. Following retirement, time was spent with woodworking projects making custom fit bookcases and computer shelves for his home and building a two story doll house complete with shake shingles and brick trim. One of his favorite pastimes was creating airplanes from scratch with the infrastructure that he whittled from a cedar fence picket. There is one carved engine with a propeller awaiting a fuselage. He loved flower gardening and always had an array of colorful blooms in the yard. Alex was a faithful member of Immanuel Evangelical Church where he served on the Church Board for many years, first as a trustee and later as deacon. He worked with other board members for several years to maintain the church lawn and yard. Alex is survived by his wife, Dorothy, two children and their spouses, Tonia and Mike Smallwood of Johnstown and Marc and Monica (Mintling) Geist of Broomfield; four grandchildren, Christine Gersic and husband, Christopher of Navarre, Florida, Ryan Smallwood of Johnstown, Amanda Sharrow and husband, Jason of Thornton, and Marissa Geist of Austin, Tx; five great grandchildren, Katherine and Henrik Gersic, Madyson Smallwood, Brooke and Brody Sharrow; two brothers, Ray, Donald and wife Maxine; three sisters, Ruth Mocke of Lake Havasu City, AR; and twin sisters, Barbara and Bonnie Geist of Greeley, sisters-in-law Lovean Geist,Sandra Geist of Log Lane Village and numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Elizabeth Geist, his brothers Edward and John, sister, Dorothy Klauser and husband Harry, sister Lydia Fulk and husband Frank, half brother, Reuben Blum, brothers-in-law John Bogensburger and Ken Mocke. At Alex' request, no formal service is planned. Cremation services were provided by Heer Mortuary with cremains to be inurned at Serenity Falls in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be given to the Mission Fund of Immanuel Evangelical Church.

