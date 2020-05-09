Alfred Eugene Pope, (fondly known as "Gene"), passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan at the age of 86. He was born on January 14, 1934 in Keenesburg, Colorado to Paul and Katherine Pope. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Fort Morgan, sister Marylou Noblett of Platteville, Colorado, nephew, Stan Krueger (Carla) of Brush, Colorado, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jerry Dean Pope, sister, Eleanor Krueger, nephew, Steve Krueger, and son, Greg Pope. Memorials may be made in his name to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. A family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store