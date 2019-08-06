|
|
Alice June Graff, 88, lifelong area resident, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Eben-Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. She was born June 3, 1931 in Brush to Turley and Marcella (Nelms) White. Alice married David D. Graff on June 25, 1950 in Fort Morgan. He died in December of 2018. Alice enjoyed sewing, cooking, (she was a very good cook), and tending to her flower and her vegetable gardens. She could also be found in Blackhawk from time to time testing her luck. Survivors include her children, David M. Graff and wife Marlene of Fort Morgan, and Vickie Sue Graff who lives in Woodward, Oklahoma, brothers, Floyd White of Pueblo, and Richard White of Tucson, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great greatgrandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by sisters, Velma Stertz, and Shirley Schuttler, and brothers, Roy, Gary, Larry, and Archie White, Bob Cassidy, and her parents. Memorial Services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Private family inurnment will be in the Serenity Falls Columbarium. Memorial Gifts can be given to the Eben-Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 6, 2019