Alice Johnson
1930 - 2020
Alice "Lucille" Johnson, of Greeley, passed away June 29, at the Good Samaritan Society - Bonell Community. Lucille was born March 30, 1930, in Superior, Nebraska, to Percy and Ethel (Thompson) Dalrymple. Lucille graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1947 and moved to Greeley in the 1950's. She worked as a bookkeeper for Monford Accounting for several years, relocating to Wyoming for period and back to Greeley, attending West Baptist Church in Greeley. Lucille was an extremely loving and generous person with a great sense of humor. She was very hands on, had immense patience and a very strong faith. Her hobbies included sewing, bowling, Skip-Bo and she loved traveling across the country to see family and loved ones. Lucille is survived by her son Stephen (Patti) Travis, her daughter Ramona (Daniel) Vigil, two sisters, four brothers, lots of grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Johnson, her parents, Percy and Ethel, a son, Tom and two daughters, Becky and Cathy, a brother, Jim and a sister, Gloria. A visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11:00 am at Living Grace Baptist Church, in Greeley, CO. Interment following at Eaton Cemetery. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Living Grace Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
