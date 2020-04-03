|
Alicia Rae (Benish) Price, 75 of Fort Morgan, passed away March 25, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. She was born in Akron, Colorado on July 20, 1944 to Robert and Beulah Benish. Alicia had a successful dog grooming business for over 30 years. She was an amazing horsewoman acquiring recognition and awards throughout her adult life. She enjoyed camping, gardening, crafting and a good game of cards whenever "the kids" were around. She spent her whole life loving, caring and dreaming up adventures for her family and will be deeply missed. Alicia was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Beulah Benish, one sister Charlene, and two grandchildren, Cade Brown and Cheyenne Boyd. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Michael (Mick) Price, her children, Crystal (Dan) Baker, Teri (Duke) Boyd, Randy (Stephanie) Price, and Rick (late-Jonna) Price. She has 6 additional grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and at least two more on the way that will miss having her in their life. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents in Akron, Colorado.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 3, 2020