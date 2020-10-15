Anita Boatman

Anita Mae Boatman, 90, a Fort Morgan resident, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. She was born February 18, 1930 Oklahoma to Marion & Dora Baker. On June 20, 1949, Anita married Gus Boatman in Wichita Falls, TX. Prior to retirement, Anita worked as a loan officer at First National Bank in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Anita was an active member of Platte Valley Baptist Church since returning to Fort Morgan in 2006. Her greatest pleasure was studying and teaching the Bible to adults and teens. She taught in churches in Colorado and Oklahoma. She loved singing and listening to hymns that point people to Jesus. Survivors include her two children, Kathy Zwetzig of Fort Morgan and Tony (Claudean) Boatman of Windsor; four grandchildren, Melinda (Charles) Petty, Jon (Chasity) Zwetzig, Mary Lynn (Victor) Gress, and Kim (Junior) Sanford; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Boatman; her sister, Marjorie Isbell; and son-in-law, Gary Zwetzig. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. The service will conclude at the church. The Heer Mortuaries & Crematory were entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Anita's name to Platte Valley Baptist Church's land fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store