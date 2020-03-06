|
Ann "Annie" Marie Hilzer, 40, of Fort Morgan, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. Annie was born on May 3, 1979 in Greeley to Jerry & Alice (Colling) Hilzer. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Saint Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley. Annie led the way for disabled children, being the first, locally, to be enrolled in public schools. She completed her education at Fort Morgan High School. Annie will be remembered as a happy person and an excellent judge of character. She especially enjoyed food and being at home with her family. She is survived by her parents, Jerry & Alice Hilzer of Fort Morgan; her sister, Angela (Matt) Rosell of Hudson; her brother, Zach (Tammy) Hilzer, of Fort Morgan; and her nieces and nephews, Calvin Rosell, Kayleigh (Josh) Amen, Chelsey Krier, Alicia Hilzer, and Brayden Hilzer. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Annie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Cornelius Henry & Letha Colling; and her paternal grandparents, Philip & Edna Hilzer. Visitation will be Monday, March 9th from 4 -6 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 10th at Christ Congregational Church, 730 Ensign St. in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ann Hilzer to the Laradon Hall Society for Exceptional Children and Adults, 5100 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80216.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 6, 2020