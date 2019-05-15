|
|
Anthony D. Baltazar, 89, longtime area resident, passed away, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Fort Morgan surrounded by his family. Anthony was born January 18, 1930 in Pueblo, Colorado to Gonzalo and Maria (Diaz) Baltazar Sr. Tony served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 He married Aurelia "Faye" Gonzales on July 14, 1957 in Benjamin, Texas. They farmed north of town for over sixty years. Anthony was active in the Young Farmers, was a supporter of FFA, was a 4H leader, and was a member of the Evening Optimist Club, where he served as Lieutenant Governor at one time. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, bowling, photography, and flying. Survivors include, his wife Faye, of Fort Morgan, children, Liz McCarty (Todd) of McCook, Nebraska, and Gene Baltazar (Laura) of Fort Morgan, grandchildren, Colton and Bailey Baltazar, brothers and sisters, Anna O'Toole (Dennis) who live in California, Anita Ruppel (Richard) of Wiggins, Nick Baltazar (Sandy) of Evans, Dora Simms who lives in California, Terry Brown of Greeley, Bob Baltazar (Amelia) of Fort Morgan, and Gonzalo Baltazar Jr. (Mona) of Aurora, sisters in law, Inez Baltazar and Deb Baltazar, brother in law Lupe Gonzales, and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 1 sister, and his parents. Memorial Services will be at a later date. The time and date of those services will be in an upcoming edition of the Times. Memorial Gifts may be given in Tony's name to the Evening Optimist Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 15, 2019