Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Archie Tadolini


1933 - 2019
Archie Tadolini Obituary
Archie R. Tadolini, 85, life resident of Northeast Colorado, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Valley View Villa nursing home in Fort Morgan. He was born August 22, 1933, in Padroni, CO to Alfredo and Maria Tadolini. On October 15, 1958, Archie married Sallye Strickland in Carrizozo, NM. In 1970 the moved to Morgan County where Archie was employed as manager of various cattle feed lots. Archie was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. He enjoyed rodeoing, steer roping, dancing and gambling, especially playing cards and throwing dice - but NOT bingo! Survivors include his children, Don of Colorado Springs, CO, Lisa (John) McCorkle of Greeley, CO and Shawn (Marta) of Brush; 1 brother Sil Tadolini of Sterling, CO; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallye; 2 children, Joan and Alan, 7 brothers & sisters, and his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Colorado or the American Lung Foundation.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 22, 2019
