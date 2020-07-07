Arthur Ewing

Arthur Allen Ewing, 75, of Fleming, died peacefully on June 30, 2020. Arthur was born in Fort Morgan on April 10, 1945. He grew up on a small homestead and went to school in Byers. After graduation in 1965, Arthur joined the Army as a radioman, where he became a member of the 101st Airborne, 7th Calvary, and went to Vietnam. When he returned home, he finished his apprenticeship to become a Lineman. He moved to Bennett to raise his sons and went to work for the Strasburg IREA, becoming a foreman of that district, which he was for many years. Arthur married Beverly in 1994 and they moved to Strasburg. They moved a few times over the years and finally settled on a farm in Fleming. They loved the openness and the quietness of the prairie where Arthur enjoyed watching over the cattle and the chickens. He's best known for keeping watch from the seat of his golf cart with a.22 by his side. Arthur's love of the outdoors carried over to fishing and hunting. He loved to go catfishing, even keeping his trophy catfish in the freezer for years, and giving him the name "Moby Dick". Arthur liked deer and elk hunting but preferred to hunt grouse and pheasants. He was a patient teacher and had an infectious personality. Arthur had this way that when he spoke about something, you listened. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother; He had a fierce love for his family. He served proudly and was a Vietnam Veteran as well as a retired lineman of the IBEW. Arthur will never be forgotten; as his strength, determination, moral compass, strong love, and stubbornness is intensely exhibited by his sons. Arthur is survived by his wife, Beverly Ewing; his sons, David Ewing, John Ewing, James Ewing; and his stepsons, John Murphy and Travis Murphy; his grandchildren, Cole, James, Tyson, Elizabeth, and David; and his sisters, Eva Kile and Lila Schneider. He is predeceased by his parents, Virgil & Goldie Ewing; his brothers, Jerry and Keith Ewing; and his sister, Catherine Jackson. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel, 225 E. Platte Ave., in Fort Morgan on Friday, July 10th at 10:30 AM, followed by funeral services beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

