|
|
Dona (Baldwin) Rusk Ball, age 87, of Ballwin, Missouri passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Dona was born on August 1, 1931 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Robert and Lillian Baldwin. She married George William Ball in 1991. A devoted wife and mother, her great passions were her family, teaching and gardening. Dona spent 30 years teaching in the Parkway School District and at The Principia School. "Grandma" Dona also made it a point to have her granddaughters, as youngsters, spend a week each year with her. She was gracious, loving and thoughtful with family and friends alike. She is survived by her husband, George William Ball and his children, Richard Ball and Robert Ball and four step-grandchildren; her sister, Llova Baldwin Bostron; her brother, Robert C. Baldwin; and her children, Pamela Kaye of Marina, CA, Kevin Rusk of Steamboat Springs and David Rusk of Estes Park. Dona has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her family will host a memorial service at Longview Farm Park, 13525 Clayton Road, Town & Country, Missouri from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Gifts in lieu of flowers can be directed to the St. Louis Botanical Gardens because of Dona's love of flowers and gardening. Their address is 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 7, 2019