Barbara Larson passed away October 26, 2020 at 5:30am at Porter Hospice in Denver, Colorado. We are grateful her loved ones were able to be with her and for the doctors, nurses and staff that took such loving care of her. Barbara was survived by her husband of 51 years, Alan Larson and her daughter Amber Gallegos. She is also survived by her two granddaughters Morgan and Megan Gallegos and her brother Tom Lillegard. Barbara was born to Sig and Margaret Lillegard on May 20, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois and her family later moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois to Green Valley Farm. She was the youngest of her three siblings Louise and Al (both deceased) and survived by her brother Tom. Tom gave Barbara the nickname "Cookie" at a very young age and the nickname was used by her family throughout her life. Tom fondly remembers singing "Looky, Looky, Looky here comes Cookie" to her. Barbara graduated Cary-Grove High School in 1963. She went on to work at Jewel T in Barrington, IL in later years. Barbara and Alan had known each other since the 1st grade and they started dating after he returned from the draft in 1968. After their marriage in 1969, they moved to Sycamore, Illinois and had two children Brian (deceased) and Amber. Alan and Barbara moved to Fort Morgan, CO in 1988 and ran the Central Motel for 28 years before retiring. Barbara always had a fondness for horses, especially Tennessee Walkers, back at Green Valley Farm and also later in life with her horse Lad. Barbara and Alan would attend many horse competitions that Lad competed in years ago. Barbara also loved to travel with Alan and they took many trips to California, Alaska and Florida. Barbara loved her granddaughters and enjoyed reading to them, watching soccer games and spending time with Morgan and Megan. Barbara also loved her pet dogs, most recently her dog Gem. One of her favorite activities was walking Gem around the neighborhood for 1-2 miles a day. She even recalled these walks with Gem in hospice with fondness. Due to the pandemic, the family has delayed services in Crystal Lake, Illinois to next Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Porter Hospice Foundation at https://www.rmahf.org/hospice.html.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store