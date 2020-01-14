|
|
Barbara Ellen Procunier, 85, of Fort Morgan, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. She was born in Otis on August 15, 1934 to Louis & Margaret Behrendsen. She married Donald Procunier on January 19, 1952. Barb worked at Lamberts Plastic Factory for a short time and then did exterior maintenance work for Century Housing for several years. She also ran a daycare for several years. Barb loved spending time outside, gardening. Her children will remember her as a loving, caring mother. Survivors include her children, Donald Dean Procunier (Pat) of Julesburg, Kenneth Avon Procunier (Janet) of Fort Morgan, Robert Lewis Procunier of Longmont, and James Randall Procunier of Fort Morgan. She is also survived by one brother, "Dicky" Ross Behrendsen of Sterling; two sisters, Irene Mae Luster of Greeley, and Ruth Louise Allmer of Eaton; six grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two brothers, Henry and Lowell, and her daughter-in-law, Vicki. Visitation will be Friday, January 17th at 1:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan followed by a graveside service at 2:00PM in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 14, 2020