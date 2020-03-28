|
Barbara Jo was born in Longmont Colorado to Freda and Harry Edwards on April 12, 1932. Barbara passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her family on March 22, 2020. Barbara graduated from Longmont High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator. She married Ernest Eldon Snyder on October 24, 1954. She was a homemaker, raising 3 rambunctious children. She enjoyed fishing at Lake John, and traveling in the motor home. Barbara was proud of the accomplishments made by her three children. She adored her three granddaughters. She is survived by her husband, Eldon (married 65 years); two daughters, Pam Snyder of Buffalo, WY and Jeannie (Brad) Jacobson Windsor, CO; and one son, David Snyder of Fort Morgan, CO; three granddaughters, Heather Jacobson, Stephanie Jacobson, and Kristen Snyder. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry A. Edwards; her mother, Freda P. (Garner) Wright; her stepfather, David C. Wright; and her siblings, Billy M. Edwards and Betty Chandler. A memorial service will be held in the near future and will be announced.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 28, 2020