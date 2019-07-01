|
|
Baxter W. Arnold Jr., 94, of Sterling, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family during the early morning on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sterling Regional Medical Center in Sterling. Visitation was held Saturday, June 29th at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Sunday, June 30th, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling with Reverend Tim Lister officiating. Services will concluded at church. He was born in Granite City, Illinois. Mr. Arnold spent much of his childhood growing up in rural Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia. He was the oldest of five boys and son of a steel worker and his mother was a homemaker. His father built tank turrets during WW II and died at a young age from lung complications. Baxter enlisted in the army immediately after graduation from high school and entered into service April of 1943. He was selected for the engineering branch of the army but the army closed the program and sent the soldiers to train for the infantry. He was assigned to the 102nd Infantry Division, and landed in France after D-Day. He was wounded in Germany and received a Purple Heart and later a commendation from the government of France for his service. Upon being discharged he attended Temple University and the University of Colorado School of Law and graduated in 1952. He met and married Janet Allen in 1952; moved to Sterling and joined the Vance Austin law firm. In 1954 he established the firm "Arnold and Ross" with Richard "Dick" Ross. In 1965 the firm became "Arnold, Ross, and Leh" when Jim Leh joined the firm. Later Michael Singer joined after Jim Leh was appointed District Judge. Mr. Arnold continued his law practice with various partners until his retirement in 2010. Mr. Arnold was Deputy District Attorney, Logan County Judge for 27 1/2 years, Municipal Judge for Fleming, Merino, and Crook, Vice-President of Colorado Bar Association, and President of the 13th Judicial District Bar Association. He was an active member of Sterling First Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, served many years on the Session and as Clerk of the Session, Vice-Moderator of Boulder Presbytery, and Member of Board of Trustees for Boulder Presbytery. Additionally, he was active in many professional, community, and service organizations. Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by parents Baxter W. Arnold Sr. (Allene), wife Janet Arnold, son David Arnold, step daughter Susan (Patterson) Mansheim, wife Dorothy (Torres) Arnold, and brothers Robert, Roy, and John. He is survived by wife Carol, daughter Susan Bayne (Randy), son Tim Arnold (Carol), grandchildren Leticia Sejkora, B.J. Sejkora, Andrew Bayne (Christina), Jacob Bayne (Amanda), Dalton Bayne (Tina), Caitlin Arnold, Josiah Arnold, Sean Arnold, stepchildren, Jerilyn Hall, Peggy Thompson (Dwayne), Kirk Patterson (Lori), step grandchildren Ryan Thompson (Elizabeth), Jana Mondragon (Greg) Luke Pennington, Chad Patterson (Kacie), Derek Patterson (Kaitlin) Mark Patterson (Olivia), brother Tom Arnold (Pat), step son-in-law Bill Mansheim and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, NECO Feral Cat Coalition, or c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 1, 2019