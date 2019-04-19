|
|
Larry Anthony Beauprez, 79, passed away in the early morning on April 9, 2019, with his wife and three children at his side in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was born on July 6, 1939, in Longmont, Colorado, to Anthony and Annabelle Beauprez. He lived and attended school in Louisville, Colorado. Larry married Laurel J. Damelia on August 9, 1958. The couple lived in Louisville, where their three children Tim Beauprez, Jodee Beauprez (Baker) and Barry Beauprez were born. The family moved to Arvada, Colorado, in 1966 where Larry was an asbestos worker. They moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado, in 1971 where Larry farmed and raised hogs. He was a faithful member of Log Lane Community Church. Larry and Lollie have lived in Grand Junction, Colorado, for the past 10 years. While in Grand Junction, Larry loved taking care of his roses and gardening. Larry's favorite activity was trap shooting and he shot trap in leagues at the Grand Junction Trap Club where he served as vice president. Larry leaves behind his wife of over 60 years, Lollie, his oldest son Tim Beauprez (Kim), only daughter Jodee Baker (Todd) and youngest son Barry Beauprez (Grace); granddaughter Jennifer Beauprez and grandson Travis Beauprez (Janet); great-grandchildren David, Kyler, Aria, Evan, and Eli Beauprez; daughters-in-law Kim Beauprez (Agnew), Grace Beauprez (Panganiban) and son-in-law Todd Baker; three siblings, Ken Beauprez, Jerry Beauprez and Paula Nye; nieces and nephews Todd Beauprez (Roxane), Debbie Chestnut (Rick), Brad Beauprez (Christy), Evan Beauprez (Carri) and Andy Nye; and several great-nieces and great-nephews who will miss his presence at family gatherings. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Annabelle Beauprez, and brother Jimmy. Larry was recently described as "such a gentleman." He was remembered by co-workers as always whistling a tune. Family members delighted in his sense of humor and his abundant laughter. He relished the company of family, friends and people in general. Larry was deeply loved and respected by his family and friends and will be greatly missed and remembered dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, at 11 a.m. in Berthoud, Colorado, at the New Freedom Outreach Center, 250 Mountain Ave., 80513. A reception lunch will follow at the Cornerstone Café. If you would like to help, please bring a side dish or dessert. In honor of Larry, the Grand Junction Trap Club is hosting the Larry A. Beauprez Memorial Trap Shoot on May 18, 2019, at 115 South Colorado Hwy 146, Grand Junction, CO 81502. All are welcome to attend and/or shoot. There will be a Memorial table and a speaker at 9 a.m., shoot starts at 10 a.m. In addition, the family has set up an email address for anyone to send memories and photos of Larry. These memories and photos will be used to create a memory book for Lollie. Please send memories and/or photos of Larry to larrybeauprezlife @gmail.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 19, 2019