Belva Ruth Holmes, 70, longtime area resident, passed away February 18, 2019 at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. She was born December 16, 1948 in Fort Morgan to Bud and Ruth (Fiscus) Bringelson. Belva married LeRoy Holmes on September 20,1964 in Fort Morgan. Belva enjoyed gardening (especially caring for her favorite flower, the Four O'Clock), baking, cooking, reading and arrowhead hunting. Belva was an energetic person who took long walks in the country, loved company and was always on the go. Belva is survived by her husband, LeRoy of Wiggins, children, Crystal Netuschil (Cliff) of Highland Ranch, Kim Beauprez of Broomfield, and sister, Bernita Davis of Fort Morgan. Belva was a loving grandmother to her four wonderful grandchildren, Ashley Beauprez, Derik Beauprez, Madison Netuschil, and Brooklyn Netuschil. Belva was preceded in death by brothers, Duane Bringelson, and Denis Bringelson, sister, Beverly Youngland, and her parents. Her family and friends will miss her and cherish her memory close to their hearts. No memorial services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Association.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 23, 2019