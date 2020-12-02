1/1
Bertha Ostermiller
1923 - 2020
Bertha Mary Ostermiller, 97, passed away November 29, 2020 at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado. Bertha (Bertie) was born April 2, 1923 in Keota, Colorado to John and Mary (Betz) Weiss. She attended school in Keota until she was 16 years old. The school district could not afford to drive the six miles to pick her up, so she moved to Greeley, Colorado with her sister, Rosie Naibauer, and cleaned houses. She worked at Garnsey-Wheeler in Greeley during World War II, manufacturing car parts. Bertie worked as a waitress at Crain's Café and cleaned the Brush Post Office. She married Fred Ostermiller in Brush on January 14, 1959. They farmed north of Hillrose until 1976, when they moved to Brush. Fred passed away in 1993. Bertie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents John and Mary Weiss; Sisters Pauline Weiss, Rosie Naibauer and Elsie Clark; brothers Walter Weiss, Harry Weiss, Alex Weiss, and Carl Weiss; nephews Roland Naibauer and Eldon Weiss; and niece Evelyn Clark. She is survived by 19 nieces and nephews; Arnold Naibauer, Gloria Nestor, Alfred Weiss, Wayne Weiss, John Weiss, Robert Weiss, Sharon Weiss, Doris Scofield, Marlene Chenoweth, Janet Ferguson, Leonard Weiss, Patsy Deines, Kathleen Zion, Faye Weiss, Carol Schweiger, Joanne Schweitzer, Donna Beyer, Richard Clark, Cindi Sours-Morehart, and their families. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 7th at 11:00 am at the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the Immanuel Congregational Church in Brush, Colorado. Heer Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
