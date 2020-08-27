Betty Arlene Parachini died August 20, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born April 13, 1928, the daughter of Ed and Mary Christensen and grew up north of Weldona, CO on their ranching/farming operation. Siblings include Don (deceased), Glen (deceased), and Larry Christensen. She enjoyed the rural life of caring for animals, riding her horse, and helping her father as a young girl. She graduated from Weldon Valley High School and then attended Colorado Agricultural College where she received a teaching degree. She became a grade schoolteacher and later was substitute teacher. Betty married Robert Parachini of Goodrich, CO in September 1952 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage before his untimely death in October 1988. Immediate family include son Mike, wife Deb, and daughters Jennifer and Trisha; son Dick, wife Susan, and daughter Mea; son Tom, wife Bonnie, and sons Nicholas and Dustin; and son Jack, wife Tracy, and children Madison and Adam. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Her husband and sons were the focus of her life on the farming/ranching operation near Goodrich. Betty was a caring and giving person who was always willing to help others, such as school fund raising activities and later with her work as a hospice caregiver. She loved playing music on the piano and organ, singing in the church choir, and listening to favorite artists at home. She enjoyed hosting family and friend gatherings on the Fourth of July, Christmas, or whenever the need arose. She was a loyal friend to those who became close. She was a loving wife and mother who took great pride in the family she belonged to and raised. She was fun loving but was serious when necessary. She lived a long life, full of good memories shared by friends and family. Her spirit was unflinching and indomitable. Her devotion to family was unwavering. Her belief in God was absolute. She provided wisdom and insight into life's struggles if asked. Those who knew her well will miss her most. Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church or to the Alzheimer's Association
. A service will be held at a later date.