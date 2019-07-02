|
Betty Eubanks, 83, of Fort Morgan, passed quietly at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush after a short illness. She was born March 29, 1935, in Fort Morgan, CO, to Bud and Elizabeth (Middlemist) Ballew. A graduate of Fort Morgan High School, she later married the love of her life, Charles Eubanks, Jr. on February 26, 1956. They eventually moved to Kansas City, KS, where they lived for over 30 years before returning to a ranch south of Fort Morgan, where her heart had always resided. Once back home, she became active in fund-raising for area hospitals and started FUR-ever Friends, a non-profit animal protection organization, for which she worked passionately as long as her health would allow. She was a fervent advocate for ones in need, whether it be pets, injured animals, or one of the many young people she took in to provide shelter and assistance throughout her life. Hers was a life of service until the very end. She was a skilled horsewoman and and seemed to have an uncanny connection with the beautiful creatures. I can imagine she is looking over us from the back of her beloved stallion, Abbazon. God rest your soul, Mom. Your work here is done. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, July 6th from 11am to 2pm at Country Steak Out Restaurant, 19592 East 8th Street, Fort Morgan CO. Please join us in commemorating her life.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019